It looks like Tyga got word of all the sh*t Pop Smoke fans were talking about his feature on the late artist's posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, and decided to provide the receipts to prove his presence was wanted. After the album officially dropped at midnight on Friday (July 3rd) after experiencing multiple delays, fans were stoked to bump Pop's new music. It was a bittersweet moment to hear what Pop had left behind after his tragic death in February, but many fans couldn't help but be bothered by a few of the artists that had made their way onto the album.

One such artist was Tyga, who appears on the song "West Coast Sh*t," alongside Pop and Quavo—whose three features on the album also garnered a bit of pushback. Diehard Pop fans were disappointed that fellow Brooklyn drill rappers like Fivio Foreign, Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, and others didn't get a spot on the album, but artists like Tyga and Karol G did. Some specifically pointed out that Pop likely wouldn't have wanted this roster of artists on his album, but Tyga is here to prove them wrong.

On Friday afternoon, Tyga took to Instagram to celebrate the release of the album while also proving that Pop had, in fact, reached out to him. He included a snippet of "West Coast Sh*t" in his post with the caption, "U did it broski! Yo vision was different. This album special." He followed the audio up with some screenshots from a text conversation he'd had with Pop right before his untimely death, showing that he had wanted both Tyga and Karol G involved with the album.

