west coast shit
- MusicTyga Recalls Being Removed From Pop Smoke Song Due To A "Conflict"Tyga says that a conflict with another artist got him cut from a song with Pop Smoke.By Cole Blake
- MusicTyga Provides Proof That Pop Smoke Wanted Him & Karol G On "Shoot For The Stars"Tyga pulled up the receipts proving that Pop Smoke wanted him and Karol G on "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon," after fans complained about their presence on the album.By Lynn S.
- MusicTyga's Feature On Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Is Confusing FansAfter fans heard Tyga's verse on "West Coast Shit" off Pop Smoke's posthumous album, "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon," they were not thrilled.By Lynn S.