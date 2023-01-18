Tyga says that he was once cut from a Pop Smoke song due to a “conflict” with another artist. He spoke about the incident during his latest appearance on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

“We had did two records before he passed and then one of them – it was a conflict on it so I was like, ‘It’s cool, take me off of it. I ain’t tripping.’ Somebody else didn’t want me on the song right … another artist,” Tyga explained. “So I was like, ‘It’s cool. I ain’t tripping. Whatever, let’s just do something else.’ And he was cool like that.”

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: Tyga wears a yellow shiny shirt, tattoos, a necklace, outside Ann Demeulemeester, during Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 on September 26, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Tyga continued to say that Pop Smoke passed away before the two could finish the final song together. He added that they intended to put Karol G on the track.

He went on: “And we did another song and then we finished it, but we didn’t finish the final song because he had passed right before the album came out. But he had text me, like, ‘Yo I wanna put a Latin artist on, a female artist. Who do you think?’ And I was like that we should put Karol G on it, because at the time I was like, ‘Karol G’s poppin. Let’s put her on it!’ So we end up putting her on it for that album.”

From there, he discussed the making of their collaboration, “West Coast Shit,” with Quavo.

“And then I did another song with him and Quavo that they did that I hopped on later,” he added. “And then the record ‘Sunshine’ was a song that he did. My boy used to do all his A&R stuff, so he did a record for him and then he had the verse and we just put him on there and it just made sense.”

Before moving on, Tyga compared Pop Smoke to another legendary New York rapper.

“He was outta here, bro, he was different, bro,” Tyga said, before adding, “he was a star – his whole vibe. He definitely woulda changed rap as far as like, what it feels now. It’s almost like when 50 came out and was super gangsta but then he started doing melodies, he started doing those records and those records became bigger. I feel like Pop Smoke too – his melodic records is bigger than his street songs.”

Check out Tyga’s interview with Mike Tyson below.

