Pop Smoke's posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, has finally arrived, and while fans are both vibing and crying to the late rapper's new stuff, some were less than pleased with a few of the featured artists that made their way onto the project. While many fans were pissed that Karol G was included on the album—especially after it got out that she had allegedly replaced Burna Boy—there were mixed feelings about Quavo's three separate features. However, the other artist featured alongside Quavo and Pop on "West Coast Shit" had fans scratching their heads.

While Tyga's appearance on the album had already been announced along with the rest of the tracklist earlier this week, it looks like he wasn't able to win over Pop's fans in the end.

Some fans also acknowledged how strange it was that Tyga got a feature on the album, while Pop's fellow Brooklyn drill rappers like Fivio Foreign, Sheff G, and Sleepy Hallow did not.

How did you feel about Tyga's inclusion on the album?