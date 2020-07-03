Pop Smoke's posthumous album has been a long-awaited venture, and now that it's finally here, fans can't help but feel sad that he's not around anymore. Many felt that Pop Smoke was up next as his budding career was undoubtedly about to take off before he was tragically shot and killed in February. Since then, fans have been itching to hear what he'd been working on prior to his death, and now, the day has finally come. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon experienced multiple delays, but fans need not wait any longer.

Despite how excited fans are, the album is also making them feel particularly emotional at the same time.

One lyric in particular hit a little too hard.

While SFTSAFTM has everybody holding back tears, the features naturally elicited some more critical reactions. Some were feeling Quavo's three separate features on the album...

...while others thought it was overkill.

Fans were also confused as to why Karol G got a feature...

...especially when they found out she allegedly replaced Burna Boy on the album.

Despite the complaints, the album is a hit, and it showcases more than ever the late rapper's raw talent. RIP Pop Smoke. Gone too soon.