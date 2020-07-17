Chris Brown & Young Thug Host Electrifying Party In "Go Crazy"

Chris Brown and Young Thug release the new video for "Go Crazy," one of the hits from their collaborative mixtape.

Chris Brown and Young Thug joined forces to release their collaborative mixtape Slime & B earlier in the year, enjoying its success and coming through once again today for the "Go Crazy" music video.

After the fans begged the duo of artists to link up to film the music video for "Go Crazy," one of the standout songs on the project, Breezy and Thugger obliged. They hosted a gaggle of baddies for a house party, packing out Chris' home basketball court with hundreds of dancers. Of course, the function also turned over to the pool for some nighttime fun.

Directed by Chris Brown and Matt Fuller, the new video includes cameos from King Combs and Justin Combs.

This has been one of the biggest tracks from Slime & B, birthing a new dance challenge and popping off on various social media platforms.

CB recently announced his next studio album will be titled Breezy. He has not revealed a release date for it yet.

Watch the new video above!