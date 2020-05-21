Go crazy
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & Big Sean Settle Lawsuit Over “Go Crazy”Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean have settled a lawsuit filed against them regarding "Go Crazy."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Baby & Lil Durk Bring Out Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj In L.A.Chris Brown performed "Go Crazy" for the first time, and Nicki Minaj popped out at Lil Baby & Lil Durk's "Back Outside" tour in L.A. By Aron A.
- Music VideosChris Brown Flies In "Go Crazy (Remix)" Video With Lil Durk, Mulatto, & FutureChris Brown drops another stunning music video for the "Go Crazy" remix with Young Thug, Future, Mulatto, and Lil Durk.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown & Young Thug Announce Star-Studded "Go Crazy" RemixChris Brown and Young Thug are releasing a "Go Crazy" remix on Friday with Future, Lil Durk, and Mulatto.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersChris Brown Is Finally Trending For The Right ReasonsChris Brown and Young Thug's collaborative single "Go Crazy" hits #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sparks the former's name to trend on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersChris Brown Has His Biggest Radio Hit Since 2008"Go Crazy" is officially Chris Brown's biggest radio hit since 2008.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosChris Brown & Young Thug Host Electrifying Party In "Go Crazy"Chris Brown and Young Thug release the new video for "Go Crazy," one of the hits from their collaborative mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Kicks Off "#GoCrazyChallenge" From "Slime & B" TrackChris Brown and Young Thug recently released their mixtape "Slime & B," so it was only fitting for C. Breezy to usher in the "#GoCrazyChallenge."By Erika Marie