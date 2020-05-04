Slime & B
- MusicYoung Thug Thinks "Drake Level" Artists Can't Continue To Survive In Only Hip HopThe YSL mogul determined that an artist of that caliber can only elevate if they turn to "pop or something else."By Erika Marie
- Music VideosChris Brown & Young Thug Release Temptation-Filled "Say You Love Me" VideoChris Brown and Young Thug head to space in the animated music video for "Say You Love Me."By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosChris Brown & Young Thug Host Electrifying Party In "Go Crazy"Chris Brown and Young Thug release the new video for "Go Crazy," one of the hits from their collaborative mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- GramChris Brown's Daughter Royalty Shows Dance Moves For #GoCrazyChallengeChris Brown's daughter Royalty Brown shared her version of her dad's #GoCrazyChallenge and once again showed off her dance moves.By Erika Marie
- MusicChris Brown Kicks Off "#GoCrazyChallenge" From "Slime & B" TrackChris Brown and Young Thug recently released their mixtape "Slime & B," so it was only fitting for C. Breezy to usher in the "#GoCrazyChallenge."By Erika Marie
- BeefFrench Montana Sends Young Thug Verbal Jab Over "Slime & B" NumbersFrench Montana decided to tease Young Thug after it was projected that his Chris Brown collaboration "Slime & B" only did 19K its first week.By Erika Marie
- NewsChris Brown & Young Thug's "Big Slimes" With Gunna & Lil Duke Is A "Slime & B" Highlight"Big Slimes" is one of the best songs from Chris Brown and Young Thug's new collaborative mixtape.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYoung Thug & Chris Brown Set It Off On "Say You Love Me"Young Thug and Chris Brown set things off with a bang on the introductory cut "Say You Love Me."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Thug Recorded Chris Brown Mixtape In One DayYoung Thug says that he recorded all of his verses for his collaborative mixtape with Chris Brown in one day.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentThe Best Young Thug & Chris Brown Lyrics On "Slime & B"On their collaborative album "Slime & B," Young Thug and Chris Brown have attempted to redefine twenty-first-century love as we know it. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYoung Thug, Chris Brown, & Future Have A Slime Reunion On "Help Me Breathe"Young Thug, Chris Brown and Future connect to close out "Slime & B" with the bouncy "Help Me Breathe."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Thug & Chris Brown's "Slime & B" Has Fans ThrilledChris Brown and Young Thug have officially dropped off their collaborative debut "Slime & B," and early responses have begun to roll in. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsChris Brown, Young Thug & Gunna Flow Effortlessly On "She Bumped Her Head"Chris Brown, Young Thug and Gunna channel their inner Slimes on "She Bumped Her Head."By Rose Lilah
- MusicStream Chris Brown & Young Thug's "Slime & B" MixtapeChris Brown and Young Thug release their new mixtape "Slime & B" with features from Gunna, Future, Too $hort, E-40, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown & Young Thug's "Slime & B" Tracklist RevealedChris Brown and Young Thug's upcoming joint tape "Slime & B" will consist of thirteen tracks. By Mitch Findlay