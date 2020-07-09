This year has already been a huge point in Chris Brown's career. Releasing Indigo last year, the singer/songwriter followed it up with a collaborative mixtape with Young Thug titled Slime & B. It looks like that wasn't all for the Virginia native.

Making a major announcement on his social media pages, Chris Brown said that he's already plotting his moves for his next studio album, which will be his tenth. In fact, he's decided on a title.

"MY 10th studio album will be called ...... 'BREEZY,'" wrote CB in a text post on IG.

The artist has likely had a lot of extra time during the quarantine, holing himself up in the studio and hammering out some new music. It's unclear when Breezy will be released or if it's even coming before the end of the year. We'll need to wait for further information, including the date, tracklist, cover, and more.

In other news pertaining to Breezy, the star has been professing his love for Ammika Harris, the mother of his son, all over social media. Most recently, he got a little possessive in her inbox, calling her "mine."