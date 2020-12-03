As you might recall, "Taste" rapper, Tyga, managed to roll in quite a bit of cash by starting his own OnlyFans account — $7.7 million to be exact. At the cost of his penis being leaked onto the Internet, causing an absolute frenzy on Twitter over the summer. With that, sprung the idea of a new business venture that would not only generate more money for him, but allow him to impart wisdom on models looking to make their come-up on OnlyFans.

On November 16, Tyga launched "Too Raww," a lifestyle, entertainment, and management company. It was initially unclear what the business was going to entail, until two days ago when he shared a casting call ad on the company's Instagram. "Looking to be a Too Raww Model? Looking to start OnlyFans? Or get OnlyFans management? DM @tooraww," the ad reads.

The pandemic has seemingly normalized using OnlyFans as a platform to share private adult content in exchange for money, and Tyga hasn't been the only celebrity to capitalize on that. We've also seen the likes of Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Bella Thorne, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Trey Songz, B. Simone, Michael B. Jordan, Rubi Rose, and Jordyn Woods. Tyga has been the only one to seize an opportunity like this, however.