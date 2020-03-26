Wiz Khalifa & Tyga Hit The Sky In Their "Contact" Video

Wiz Khalifa and Tyga float away in some hot air balloons in the colourful visuals for their freshly dropped "Contact" collaboration.

The sky is the limit in for Wiz Khalifa and Tyga in the bright, carefree visuals for their freshly dropped collaboration, "Contact." When Wiz teased that he and his "Molly" collaborator, Tyga, would be releasing some new music together, fans of both artists couldn't contain their excitement. The promised track was delivered on Monday in the form of "Contact," an ode to Wiz's grade A bud. "Contact" is a fun, upbeat jam that deserved some visuals to match its vibe, and thankfully, Wiz and Tyga are keeping us extra fed during quarantine season.

Wiz actually gave us a sneak peak of the visuals back when he issued his initial warning about a Tyga collab in the future, and what appeared to be some kind of hot-air-balloon-like structure in the background turned out to be just that. The video possesses an Around The World In 80 Days theme, as Wiz and Tyga set off in their individual hot air balloons, each accompanied by their own gorgeous travel buddies. Though likely unintentional, the video almost feels like a commentary on the current state of affairs, as jetting off into the abyss is frankly not possible for any of us right now. The open skies seem to be the best metaphor for the world's restricted freedom at the moment, as Wiz and Tyga's hot air balloon antics are suddenly unattainable now. Otherwise, it's a pretty lighthearted, visually pleasing video, if you don't think too much into it.