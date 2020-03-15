Wiz Khalifa and Tyga have been putting in work at the studio together and, hopefully, we'll be hearing what they've cooked up for us pretty soon. On Saturday, the Taylor Gang founder shared some shots of himself standing next to Tyga on Instagram. He captioned the post, "More new music on the way #Taylorgang," and fans in the comments were stoked.

In the photos, the first of which Wiz can be seen exhaling some smoke as per usual, the two of them can be seen posing in front of what appears to be a hot air balloon or some kind of tent structure. It's quite likely that these photos were taken on the set of a music video for their upcoming collab.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Wiz has been very busy adding new music to his catalogue this year already. Most recently, he and Mustard joined forces to deliver the RBL Posse-flipped "Bammer." Tyga has also had no shortage of hits in 2020, either. Just last week, he dropped his kinky single, "FREAK," with Megan Thee Stallion. Wiz and Tyga have joined forces in the past themselves, on tracks like 2013's "Molly" with Mally Mall and Cedric Gervais. We can't wait to see what they've got up their sleeve this time around.