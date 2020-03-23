Wiz Khalifa & Tyga Deliver A Banger With "Contact"

We expect that plenty of musicians are quarantined up right now creating their next masterpiece. In 12 months from now we'll have fire after fire album release. Wiz Khalifa seems to already have that fire in queue, as he dropped off yet another new song late last night. The rapper released his DJ Mustard-featured single "Bammer" just two weeks ago, and now he's back with an absolute banger for your quarantine living room parties, "Contact" featuring Tyga. Both records are about marijuana, each an ode to flowers in a different way.

"Bammer" has a hazy, jazzy vibe thanks to the sounds of a saxophone, and found Wiz warning of weak kush. "Contact" is the exact opposite, with a sleek, modern beat to go with rhymes about just how strong Wiz's smoke is. The production from Ronny J is quick and tropical, for lack of a better word, it's actually what you might expect if you were to search "Tyga type beat" in YouTube (I mean that in the best way possible).

Clearly Wiz Khalifa is gearing up for an album, and if these two recent releases indicate the direction he's going, we're all here for it. In the meantime, since you really don't have anything else to do, you can watch Wiz show us how to roll a most perfect joint here.

Quotable Lyrics

Knew she was the one soon as she opened her mouth

Heard you from the West but built like you from the South

Your n**** always trippin', don't let you leave the house

Reminding me of my Impala when way she makin' it bounce

- Wiz