It hasn't always been an easy ride for Chris Brown, who has been vilified in the media time and time again. The Virginia native released his collaborative mixtape with Young Thug earlier this year, titled Slime & B. The project remains in heavy rotation for fans of the artist, and it has been a huge hit with radio, as Billboard is reporting that the single "Go Crazy" is CB's biggest radio hit since 2008.

A testament to how difficult it has been for Chris Brown to get serious traction on the radio after his numerous controversies, including the assault of Rihanna, Brown is celebrating the success of his hit record, which was released in the Spring. In its thirty-second week on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, "Go Crazy" has finally hit #1.

The report confirms that his ascent has happened as gradually with radio airplay, steadily rising to retain chart positions on airplay lists and becoming his most successful long-standing radio hit since 2008.

The record has been bolstered by viral dance challenges on social media, as well as continued promotion from Chris Brown on his own channels.

Most recently, Brown was featured on Jack Harlow's debut studio album, teaming up with the rapper for "Already Best Friends". He's also presently working on his tenth studio album, which was announced back in July.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

Are you still bumping "Go Crazy"?

[via]