Prince
- MusicAndre 3000 Recalls Meeting Prince, Thought He Was Throwing Shade"He could tell that I didn’t know what to say," Andre 3000 says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Explains Rejecting Michael Jackson, Prince CollabsDr. Dre had the opportunity of a lifetime. Why did he say no?By Jake Lyda
- Original ContentThe Biggest R&B Singers Who Are GeminisThe biggest R&B Geminis each have their distinct, signature sound. By Demi Phillips
- NewsPrince Track "Born 2 Die" Is Just One Of Many From The Purple One's Vault"Born 2 Die," the newest drop from the dearly departed Prince, is the second released song from upcoming posthumous album, "Coming 2 America."By Kevin Quinitchett
- NewsPrince's Estate Releases "Sign O' The Times" Super DeluxePrince's 1987 "Signs O' The Times" gets a re-issue for the super deluxe edition.By Aron A.
- SongsPrince's Estate Releases Official Recording For Rare "Don't Let Him Fool Ya""Don't Let Him Fool Ya" gets an official release.By Milca P.
- NewsPrince's "Originals" Offers Unreleased Versions Of Classic HitsJay Z and Troy Carter helped curate the record of unheard Prince tracks.By Erika Marie
- SongsThe Neptunes' Remix Of Prince's "The Greatest Romance Ever Sold" Hits Streaming PlatformsThe Neptunes & Q-Tip share the digital version of their Prince remix.By Milca P.
- NewsPrince's Estate Drops "Why The Butterflies" Demo Taken From Upcoming EPNew Prince demo reels are hitting the market on September 21st.By Devin Ch
- NewsOur Destiny/Roadhouse GardenTwo previously unreleased tracks from Prince are now available to listen.By Milca P.
- NewsDeliveranceListen to an unreleased Prince song called "Deliverance."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsListen To Prince's Unreleased Track "Moonbeam Levels"ABC News has premiered a never-before-heard song from the Purple One.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPrince Performs On SNLPrince performs an eight minute jam on SNL.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFUNKNROLLPrince gets super funky on "FUNKNROLL."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsThe BreakdownPrince drops a new track, "The Breakdown"By Trevor Smith
- MusicDa BourgeoisieThe latest offering from Prince‘s new band 3rd Eye Girl. This may not be hip-hop, but it's definitely funky. Enjoy.By hnhh