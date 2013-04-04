Peter Rosenberg
- MusicPeter Rosenberg Thinks Kanye West Apologized To Get "Vultures" Samples Cleared"No part of me believes his apology," Rosenberg says.By Caroline Fisher
- NewsPeter Rosenberg Taps Styles P, Ransom & Smoke DZA On "S.R.D"Another highlight off of Peter Rosenberg's "Late Night" album. By Aron A.
- NewsGhostface Killah, Crimeapple & Jim Jones Team Up On Peter Rosenberg's "Snake Eyes"Peter Rosenberg unveils a massive posse cut with Jim Jones, Ghostface Killah, and Crimeapple. By Aron A.
- NewsPeter Rosenberg Shares "Real Late" Ft. Method Man, Jim Jones, Westside Gunn, Raekwon & MoreThe HOT97 icon delivers a stacked project & says Hip Hop fans may tap this one "to be your favorite album of the year."By Erika Marie
- NewsRosenberg Taps Method Man, Raekwon, & Willie The Kid On "Next Chamber"Peter Roseberg lines up and delivers new single "Next Chamber" featuring Method Man, Raekwon, and Willie The Kid. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsWestside Gunn Joins Peter Rosenberg's Album For "Stain"Westside Gunn joins forces with Peter Rosenberg for "Stain," a grimy cut off the radio host's upcoming "Real Late" album. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPeter Rosenberg Taps Flee Lord & Stove God Cooks For "Marcus Smart"Flee Lord and Stove God Cooks absolutely snap on the Peter Rosenberg-curated "Marcus Smart." By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyPeter Rosenberg Details Radio PoliticsWe chopped it up with Peter Rosenberg about his skillset and how radio works during A3C.By Rose Lilah
- NewsNew York RenaissanceHot 97's Peter Rosenberg and Ecko Unlimited come together for "New York Renaissance" mixtape, featuring talent from Joey Bada$$, Action Bronson, Smoke DZA, Troy Ave, A$AP Rocky and more.By Rose Lilah