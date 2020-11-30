Jake Paul
- ViralJake Paul Thinks Tommy Fury Will TKO KSI In Four Rounds: WatchThe social media provocateur called this a win-win for KSI and Fury either way, given that there's a lot of cash on the line.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearSaweetie's Tiny Blue Ring Girl Outfit Leaves Jake Paul & Nate Diaz Commentators DroolingSure, the fight was entertaining, but practically everyone tuning in couldn't keep their eyes off Saweetie.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJake Paul Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Boxing Star Worth?Jake Paul's rise in the industry from an social media sensation to mega-influencer boxing giant has been an incredible journey.By Jake Skudder
- SportsJake Paul Says He Will "100%" Win Fight Against Nate DiazJake Paul will take on Nate Diaz on August 5.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsJake Paul Fights, RankedRanking Jake Paul's professional bouts as we anticipate his fight with UFC alum, Nate Diaz.By Michael Lusigi
- SportsJake Paul Is Lying About Floyd Mayweather Miami Incident, Says Floyd's JewelerShuki International said that Paul is exaggerating the details of the altercation and is fronting a little too much.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BoxingJake Paul Doubles His Net Worth After Fury FightJake Paul Doubles His Net Worth After Fury FightBy Molly Byrne
- Pop CultureJake Paul Reacts To Rumors Of $2.5 Million Fight With Tommy FuryThe social media mogul says Fury is still dodging him even with millions on the table.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJake Paul Joins NFL's Cleveland Browns In An Unexpected WayThe new partnership between the influencer and the franchise was made in a shocking announcement on Friday (December 23).By Isaac Fontes
- SportsAnderson Silva Given Green Light To Fight Jake PaulThere was some concern over Silva's fitness heading into the match.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnderson Silva Responds To Recent Knockout ControversySome were worried that Silva's fight against Jake Paul was in jeopardy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva Could Be Canceled After Silva Knocked Out Twice In TrainingAnderson Silva has had a rough training camp.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Sued For Defamation By Boxing JudgePaul accused a judge of taking money from promoter Eddie Hearn.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Has A Warning For Anderson Silva Fight BettorsJake Paul is brimming with confidence right now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnderson Silva Gives An Update On His Retirement StatusAnderson Silva still has to fight Jake Paul. By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Looks To Capitalize On Draymond Green ControversyDraymond Green has quite the punch.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJake Paul Returns To Music With "Dana White Diss Track"Jake Paul is dedicating this song to all the fighters who make the UFC's minimum salary.By Alexander Cole
- NewsJake Paul Flexes His Riches On "Park South Freestyle"Jake Paul decided to get extremely braggadocios with his "Park South Freestyle."By Alexander Cole