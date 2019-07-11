Donald Glover
- MusicDonald Glover Reveals He Got Married In Secret During The Filming Of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"He got married one morning and still made it to set on time. By Lavender Alexandria
- Original Content21 Savage "American Dream" With Donald Glover: What We KnowThe movie's reportedly set to release on July 4th of this year, and will bring new music from the Slaughter Gang boss coming very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChildish Gambino Accused Of Not Paying "Awaken, My Love!" Cover's TeamGiannina Antonette Oteto has for years accused the multi-hyphenate artist of refusing legal contact for supposedly due payments.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChildish Gambino Believes Rap Isn't Growing Like It Used To"You get washed and old when s**t just sounds the same to you because you've heard so much," the multi-hyphenate remarked.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDonald Glover On Artificial Intelligence Being Used For Societal Good"AI's not gonna take your job, the person who's really good at AI is gonna take your job."By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureDonald Glover's "Lando" Will Be A Movie, Not A SeriesDonald Glover's Disney+ show is officially going to be a movie.By Cole Blake
- TVDonald Glover To Write "Lando" Disney+ Series With Brother, StephenDonald Glover and his brother, Stephen, will be writing a Lando Calrissian series for Disney+.By Cole Blake
- TVEric Andre Hilariously Makes Donald Glover Uncomfortable On His ShowChildish Gambino got the Eric Andre experience recently.By Ben Mock
- TVDonald Glover, Kid Cudi, & The Weeknd Among Artists Competing For Emmy NominationsSeveral hip-hop artists are vying for nominations at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards.By Cole Blake
- TVDid Beyoncé Shade Donald Glover During Her "RENAISSANCE" Opening Show? Twitter Thinks SoThe first night of Queen B's world tour was eventful, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDonald Glover & The Clermont Twins Wear MSCHF's New Backwards SneakerForget about the Big Red Boots, these wild new kicks are bound to be everywhere this summer.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDonald Glover Delivers Teaser For BeyHive-Inspired Series "Swarm"An obsessed fan takes things a bit too far, and Glover explores the downside to fanbases.By Erika Marie
- TVDonald Glover Shares 1st Look At His Beyoncé-Inspired Amazon SeriesThe first look at Donald Glover's upcoming Amazon series, "Swarm," is here.By Cole Blake
- TVTwitter Reacts To Donald Glover & LaKeith Stanfield Kissing On "Atlanta"It's been one of the most buzzed about moments from the FX show's fourth and final season.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsBeyonce & Childish Gambino Connect For An Updated "Can You Feel The Love Tonight"The classic track, "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" is remade for the new "The Lion King."By hnhh