Wiz Khalifa Just Became A Character In The New Hitman Video Game

Wiz Khalifa is now a character in Hitman: World of Assassination. Developer IO Interactive unveiled a limited-time mission centered on the rapper, where he appears as a character called The Wizard. The mission tasks players with tracking him down and eliminating him inside a packed MMA arena.

The setting puts The Wizard surrounded by fighters, security personnel, and devoted followers inside the venue. Agent 47 has to blend into the crowd and move through the arena without drawing attention. The security stays on high alert throughout, which makes the mission harder than a typical contract.

The game's portrayal also reflects Wiz's real-life dedication to fitness and martial arts. In the mission, The Wizard is not a soft target. He comes across as physically imposing, which lines up with Wiz's well-documented training habits outside of music.

The mission is available free for a limited time until July 5th. The Hitman franchise has a history of celebrity collaborations, but this one stands out given how well the MMA setting fits Wiz's actual public persona. It does not feel like a random casting choice.

The appearance follows the rapper preparing to head out on a summer tour with MGK. The timing keeps Wiz in the cultural conversation across music and gaming at the same time.

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Wiz Khalifa Cast In Hitman Video Game

The Hitman franchise has built a consistent track record of celebrity crossovers inside its Elusive Target format. These are limited-time missions where a special target appears for a set window before disappearing permanently.

The Wiz Khalifa mission follows that same structure, running until July 5th. IO Interactive tends to design these contracts around the celebrity's actual persona rather than dropping them into a generic setting.

Placing Wiz inside an MMA arena works because he has talked openly about combat sports training for years. The Wizard character leans into that side of him rather than the music side. That detail makes the mission feel considered rather than just a marketing placement.