Wiz Khalifa Just Became A Character In The New Hitman Video Game

BY Ben Atkinson
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MLB: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates
Jul 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Recording artist Wiz Khalifa throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior o the Pittsburgh Pirates hosing the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Wiz Khalifa appears as The Wizard in a free limited-time Hitman: World of Assassination mission, set inside a packed MMA arena.

Wiz Khalifa is now a character in Hitman: World of Assassination. Developer IO Interactive unveiled a limited-time mission centered on the rapper, where he appears as a character called The Wizard. The mission tasks players with tracking him down and eliminating him inside a packed MMA arena.

The setting puts The Wizard surrounded by fighters, security personnel, and devoted followers inside the venue. Agent 47 has to blend into the crowd and move through the arena without drawing attention. The security stays on high alert throughout, which makes the mission harder than a typical contract.

The game's portrayal also reflects Wiz's real-life dedication to fitness and martial arts. In the mission, The Wizard is not a soft target. He comes across as physically imposing, which lines up with Wiz's well-documented training habits outside of music.

The mission is available free for a limited time until July 5th. The Hitman franchise has a history of celebrity collaborations, but this one stands out given how well the MMA setting fits Wiz's actual public persona. It does not feel like a random casting choice.

The appearance follows the rapper preparing to head out on a summer tour with MGK. The timing keeps Wiz in the cultural conversation across music and gaming at the same time.

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Wiz Khalifa Cast In Hitman Video Game

The Hitman franchise has built a consistent track record of celebrity crossovers inside its Elusive Target format. These are limited-time missions where a special target appears for a set window before disappearing permanently.

The Wiz Khalifa mission follows that same structure, running until July 5th. IO Interactive tends to design these contracts around the celebrity's actual persona rather than dropping them into a generic setting.

Placing Wiz inside an MMA arena works because he has talked openly about combat sports training for years. The Wizard character leans into that side of him rather than the music side. That detail makes the mission feel considered rather than just a marketing placement.

The free access window also means players do not need to own additional content to participate, which broadens the reach beyond the core fanbase.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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