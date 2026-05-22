blog era boyz - Mixtape by MGK & Wiz Khalifa

MGK and Wiz Khalifa are officially diving back into their mixtape roots with blog era boyz, a collaborative project arriving more than a decade after their first song together, 2013’s “Mind of a Stoner.” The release marks a major return to rap for MGK following several years focused on pop punk albums, while Wiz brings back the laid-back stoner energy that helped define the blog era of hip-hop in the early 2010s. The duo already reunited on tracks like “Girl Next Door” and “Everything Tatted,” both packed with nostalgic mixtape-era chemistry. The project also arrives while the two artists tour together on the final leg of MGK’s Lost Americana Tour, making the rollout feel even more like a full-circle moment for longtime fans.



