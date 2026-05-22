blog era boyz - Mixtape by MGK & Wiz Khalifa

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-05-21 at 8.57.34 PM Screenshot 2026-05-21 at 8.57.34 PM
It's the blog-era all over again.

MGK and Wiz Khalifa are officially diving back into their mixtape roots with blog era boyz, a collaborative project arriving more than a decade after their first song together, 2013’s “Mind of a Stoner.” The release marks a major return to rap for MGK following several years focused on pop punk albums, while Wiz brings back the laid-back stoner energy that helped define the blog era of hip-hop in the early 2010s. The duo already reunited on tracks like “Girl Next Door” and “Everything Tatted,” both packed with nostalgic mixtape-era chemistry. The project also arrives while the two artists tour together on the final leg of MGK’s Lost Americana Tour, making the rollout feel even more like a full-circle moment for longtime fans.

Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Tracklist For blog era boyz
  1. family > everything
  2. everything tatted
  3. MPH
  4. fill my pockets
  5. girl next door
  6. stoned
  7. passport
  8. grind everyday
  9. fiberglass
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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