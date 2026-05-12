Girl Next Door - Song by mgk & Wiz Khalifa

MGK and Wiz Khalifa are going on the Lost Americana Tour soon, and today, they decided to drop off a new song, "Girls Next Door."

With Wiz Khalifa and MGK embarking on the Lost American Tour, the two have decided that now is the time to collaborate on a new song. In fact, as you will hear, this is a track that blends hip-hop with pop punk. MGK has been embracing the pop punk sound since the start of the 2020s, so this stylistic choice should not come as much of a surprise. Wiz Khalifa's voice suits the style quite nicely, and overall, the two have enough chemistry to carry this song towards its conclusion.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!