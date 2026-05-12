Girl Next Door - Song by mgk & Wiz Khalifa

With Wiz Khalifa and MGK embarking on the Lost American Tour, the two have decided that now is the time to collaborate on a new song. In fact, as you will hear, this is a track that blends hip-hop with pop punk. MGK has been embracing the pop punk sound since the start of the 2020s, so this stylistic choice should not come as much of a surprise. Wiz Khalifa's voice suits the style quite nicely, and overall, the two have enough chemistry to carry this song towards its conclusion.
Release Date: May 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Pop Punk
Album: BEB