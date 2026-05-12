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lost americana tour
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Girl Next Door - Song by mgk & Wiz Khalifa
MGK and Wiz Khalifa are going on the Lost Americana Tour soon, and today, they decided to drop off a new song, "Girls Next Door."
By
Alexander Cole
May 12, 2026