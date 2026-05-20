“Everything tatted” - Song by MGK & Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa once said “Ink my whole body, I don’t give a mothaf*ck.” Now, he’s returned with Machine Gun Kelly to announce that the mission has been accomplished. The two just dropped off their new single, “Everything Tatted,” which comes off of their forthcoming album, blog era boyz. The two deliver aggressive and confrontational rockstar energy for a follow-up to their single, “girl next door.” Wiz Khalifa will also be joining Machine Gun Kelly later this year on the lost americana tour, so we could imagine that their joint project will also have some solid bangers for their respective sets. Check the new single below.
Release Date: May 20th, 2026
Genre: Hip-hop
Album: blog era boyz
Quotable Lyrics
She don’t want love, she like pain more
Inked up,
Call me when I land, says she wanna link up
Rolled the tree up
Tatted everything you could think of