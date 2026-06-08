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Wiz Khalifa Just Became A Character In The New Hitman Video Game
Wiz Khalifa appears as The Wizard in a free limited-time Hitman: World of Assassination mission, set inside a packed MMA arena.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 08, 2026