Snoop Dogg Revealed That He And Tupac Will Both Appear In New Sega Video Game

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirmed that Tupac Shakur will appear as a character in their upcoming game Stranger Than Heaven. The Tupac estate signed off on the use of his likeness for the project. The reveal happened at Summer Game Fest 2026, and Snoop Dogg delivered the announcement in person.

Tupac's character goes by the name Amaru, a reference to his middle name. That name itself comes from the 18th century Peruvian rebel Tupac Amaru II. Snoop explained why the inclusion made sense to him. "His likeness and his spirit still lives on," Snoop said. "I just felt like it was so connected to what we're doing."

Snoop Dogg also appears in the game as a character, alongside his son Cordell Broadus. The broader cast includes Yu Shirota, Dean Fujioka, Moeka Hoshi, and singers Tori Kelly and Ado, among others.

Stranger Than Heaven is described as a fifty-year action-adventure saga spanning five cities and eras of modern Japan, opening in 1915. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio built the game, the same team behind the Like a Dragon and Yakuza series.

The game launches January 15th, 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. This marks one of the most prominent posthumous uses of Tupac's likeness to date.

Snoop Dogg & Tupac To Star In 'Stranger Than Heaven'

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has a history of weaving real-world culture into their games. The Like a Dragon and Yakuza series both pulled heavily from Japanese music, entertainment, and street life.

Stranger Than Heaven takes that further by casting real artists and public figures as actual characters. Tupac's character name, Amaru, connects directly to his given middle name.

His full name was Tupac Amaru Shakur, and the Amaru reference traces back to a historical South American rebel leader. The estate approving this use is notable because they have been selective about posthumous licensing.