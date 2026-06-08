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Snoop Dogg Revealed That He And Tupac Will Both Appear In New Sega Video Game
Sega's Stranger Than Heaven features Tupac Shakur as a character named Amaru, with the rapper's estate approving it for the 2027 release.
By
Ben Atkinson
June 08, 2026