DJ Vlad Denies Police Allegations, Says Hip Hop Media Was "Lame" Before VladTV

BY Erika Marie
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5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: DJ Vlad attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
DJ Vlad launched VladTV back in 2008, and he's been accused of working with authorities after his interviews go viral.

He has a unique way of sitting down with artists, entertainers, and even former crime bosses for interviews, and since the inception of VladTV, DJ Vlad has faced several allegations. Because of how he structures his questions, Vlad has been accused of working with local law enforcement authorities, even stretching to some claiming he's been partnering with the FBI. However, Vlad continues to deny the claims and has recently addressed the ongoing issue with Baller Alert.

"This has been said since I started in 2008," Vlad told the outlet. "You think at this point, 18 years later, that something would come out to prove that I work with the cops. And, if I work with the cops, I mean, I would've blown my cover a long time ago."

Read More: 6ix9ine Reveals How Much DJ Vlad Is Paying Him For Interviews

Vlad Says Until VladTV, Hip Hop Media Wasn't Interesting

"I think when I started, the kinda questions that I asked were like, really police questions, because up to that point, Hip Hop media has always been lame. It's always been radio interviews, it's always been promo. The people that do the interviews, they want to be invited to the parties and the listening parties. They want to be friends with people. I never really gave much of a sh*t about that."

He admitted that he has a lot of friends in the industry, even pointing out actor Michael Jai White who was also nearby. "But I'm not going into this saying I hope I become friends with this person. So, let me structure the interview in some type of way so we can be friends afterward."

Check out more from Vlad's chat with Baller Alert below.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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