He has a unique way of sitting down with artists, entertainers, and even former crime bosses for interviews, and since the inception of VladTV, DJ Vlad has faced several allegations. Because of how he structures his questions, Vlad has been accused of working with local law enforcement authorities, even stretching to some claiming he's been partnering with the FBI. However, Vlad continues to deny the claims and has recently addressed the ongoing issue with Baller Alert.
"This has been said since I started in 2008," Vlad told the outlet. "You think at this point, 18 years later, that something would come out to prove that I work with the cops. And, if I work with the cops, I mean, I would've blown my cover a long time ago."
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Vlad Says Until VladTV, Hip Hop Media Wasn't Interesting
"I think when I started, the kinda questions that I asked were like, really police questions, because up to that point, Hip Hop media has always been lame. It's always been radio interviews, it's always been promo. The people that do the interviews, they want to be invited to the parties and the listening parties. They want to be friends with people. I never really gave much of a sh*t about that."
He admitted that he has a lot of friends in the industry, even pointing out actor Michael Jai White who was also nearby. "But I'm not going into this saying I hope I become friends with this person. So, let me structure the interview in some type of way so we can be friends afterward."
Check out more from Vlad's chat with Baller Alert below.