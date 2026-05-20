Wiz Khalifa Reportedly Placed On Wanted Persons List In Romania For Drug Conviction

BY Aron A.
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Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa performs on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. Wiz Khalifa And Logic Concert At Ruoff Music Center On Friday Aug 25 2022/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
An arrest warrant is out for Wiz Khalifa in Romania.

Wiz Khalifa hardly ever causes problems. He smokes his weed, makes his music, does a bit of Muay Thai, but in general, he minds his business. Unfortunately, even then, it’s his love for cannabis that has, unfortunately, created an international headache for him.

According to Romania-Insider and Digi24, Romanian police have placed Wiz Khalifa on the list of wanted persons in the country. This relates to his nine-month prison sentence for drug possession after a controversial incident took place at a music festival. The incident in question surrounds a performance in Romania where Wiz lit a joint on stage. Romanian police later discovered 18 grams of weed in his possession and arrested him.

Wiz was ultimately found guilty of possession of risk drugs for personal use, leading to a nine-month sentence. In February, the rapper tried to get his sentence suspended, but the Constanța Court of Appeal rejected his appeal for annulment.

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Why Is There A Warrant For Wiz Khalifa’s Arrest?

Because of the current situation, the Romanian police said Wiz Khalifa is now wanted with a warrant issued for his arrest for “drug-related offenses,” specifically, the “possession of risk drugs without authorization for personal consumption.”

At this point, it’s unclear whether authorities in Romania will seek to extradite Wiz Khalifa from his residence in America. After the performance, Wiz offered an apology on X. 

“Last night's show was amazing,” he wrote on X. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”

Considering that there’s an arrest warrant now, it seems like he won’t even have an option to light up a joint on stage if he ever returns. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates. What are your thoughts on Wiz Khalifa’s situation? Let us know in the comments below.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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