Wiz Khalifa Reportedly Placed On Wanted Persons List In Romania For Drug Conviction

Wiz Khalifa hardly ever causes problems. He smokes his weed, makes his music, does a bit of Muay Thai, but in general, he minds his business. Unfortunately, even then, it’s his love for cannabis that has, unfortunately, created an international headache for him.

According to Romania-Insider and Digi24, Romanian police have placed Wiz Khalifa on the list of wanted persons in the country. This relates to his nine-month prison sentence for drug possession after a controversial incident took place at a music festival. The incident in question surrounds a performance in Romania where Wiz lit a joint on stage. Romanian police later discovered 18 grams of weed in his possession and arrested him.

Wiz was ultimately found guilty of possession of risk drugs for personal use, leading to a nine-month sentence. In February, the rapper tried to get his sentence suspended, but the Constanța Court of Appeal rejected his appeal for annulment.

Why Is There A Warrant For Wiz Khalifa’s Arrest?

Because of the current situation, the Romanian police said Wiz Khalifa is now wanted with a warrant issued for his arrest for “drug-related offenses,” specifically, the “possession of risk drugs without authorization for personal consumption.”

At this point, it’s unclear whether authorities in Romania will seek to extradite Wiz Khalifa from his residence in America. After the performance, Wiz offered an apology on X.

“Last night's show was amazing,” he wrote on X. “I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time.”