Kendrick Lamar & Cardi B Win Big At The AMA's

BY Aron A.
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Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B presents Kendrick Lamar with the award for best rap album for Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Are you surprised?

Award season isn’t done just yet. Last night, the American Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, awarding those who’ve achieved great commercial success over the past year, driven by fan voting. This year’s award show highlighted the artists who were inescapable on the charts and radio, including some revered figures in R&B and hip-hop.

Cardi B, specifically, had several categories on lock. In the Best Hip-Hop Album category, Cardi took the win for Am I The Drama? In this category, she went up against Don Toliver’s OCTANE, Gunna’s The Last Wun, Playboi Carti’s MUSIC, and NBA Youngboy’s MASA

Her second win came in the Best Hip-Hop song category for “ErrTime.” Here, she faced off against Drake’s “NOKIA,” Gunna’s “wgft” ft. Burna Boy, Playboi Carti’s “Rather Lie” ft. The Weeknd, and YKNIECE’s “Take Me Thru Dere” ft. Quavo, Metro Boomin & Breskii.

And Cardi B's third came in the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category, where she emerged victorious against GloRilla, Doechii, Sexyy Red, and YKNIECE.

The ladies were also represented well in the Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist category, with Monaleo taking the win. She was up against EsDeeKid and PLUTO.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Kendrick Lamar Wins Big, Too

In the category for Best Male Hip-Hop, Kendrick Lamar won against Don Toliver, Tyler, The Creator, NBA Youngboy, and Playboi Carti. K. Dot was also nominated in the categories for Artist Of The Year and Tour Of The Year with his co-headlining Grand National tour with SZA.

Speaking of SZA, she came out on top for Best Female R&B Artist while Bruno Mars won Best Male R&B Artist of the year. Bruno Mars also collected awards for Best R&B Song for “I Just Might” and Best R&B Album for The Romantic. Leon Thomas also won big as the Breakthrough R&B Artist this year.

What are your thoughts on this year’s winners? Let us know in the comments below. 

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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