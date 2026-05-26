Kendrick Lamar & Cardi B Win Big At The AMA's

Award season isn’t done just yet. Last night, the American Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, awarding those who’ve achieved great commercial success over the past year, driven by fan voting. This year’s award show highlighted the artists who were inescapable on the charts and radio, including some revered figures in R&B and hip-hop.

Cardi B, specifically, had several categories on lock. In the Best Hip-Hop Album category, Cardi took the win for Am I The Drama? In this category, she went up against Don Toliver’s OCTANE, Gunna’s The Last Wun, Playboi Carti’s MUSIC, and NBA Youngboy’s MASA.

Her second win came in the Best Hip-Hop song category for “ErrTime.” Here, she faced off against Drake’s “NOKIA,” Gunna’s “wgft” ft. Burna Boy, Playboi Carti’s “Rather Lie” ft. The Weeknd, and YKNIECE’s “Take Me Thru Dere” ft. Quavo, Metro Boomin & Breskii.

And Cardi B's third came in the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category, where she emerged victorious against GloRilla, Doechii, Sexyy Red, and YKNIECE.

The ladies were also represented well in the Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist category, with Monaleo taking the win. She was up against EsDeeKid and PLUTO.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Big, Too

In the category for Best Male Hip-Hop, Kendrick Lamar won against Don Toliver, Tyler, The Creator, NBA Youngboy, and Playboi Carti. K. Dot was also nominated in the categories for Artist Of The Year and Tour Of The Year with his co-headlining Grand National tour with SZA.

Speaking of SZA, she came out on top for Best Female R&B Artist while Bruno Mars won Best Male R&B Artist of the year. Bruno Mars also collected awards for Best R&B Song for “I Just Might” and Best R&B Album for The Romantic. Leon Thomas also won big as the Breakthrough R&B Artist this year.