Man Who Allegedly Stole Beyoncé's Music Officially Faces Trial

Beyoncé recently rocked social media with her Met Gala fit, but that's not the only reason her name is coming up on social media these days. Fans are also reacting to the news about the man who allegedly stole her music, Kelvin Evans, officially facing trial for the alleged crime.

According to Hot 97, this case is officially moving forward after a final pre-trial hearing this week had the court confirm the trial's schedule. The trial will reportedly begin next week. Also, this follows Evans' rejection of a plea deal in this case concerning felony and misdemeanor charges from prosecutors.

Authorities had reportedly arrested him in September of last year in Hapeville, Georgia on a parole violation. The charges related to the alleged theft incident emerged afterward. The court reportedly expects jury selection to begin next week, and Evans' prior criminal history could significantly affect his sentence.

Court records reportedly detailed various past charges for Evans across over two decades, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and vehicle theft convictions. He could reportedly face up to six years in prison if convicted of the alleged Beyoncé theft due to this prior history.

Beyoncé's Stolen Music

June 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. The Raptors defeated the Warriors 123-109 to lead the series 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, this situation relates to a July 2025 development at Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour stop in Atlanta. Prosecutors accused Kelvin Evans of stealing her unreleased music and other items from the trek's team via a break-in.

Back then, members of Bey's team reported two missing suitcases from a parked Jeep Wagoneer in a garage on Krog Street. Per investigators suspecting forced entry, the robbery suspect smashed the vehicle's rear window. As for what the perpetrator allegedly stole, this includes flash drives with watermarked, unreleased Beyoncé music, setlists, tour plans, and personal electronics like laptops and more.