Man Who Allegedly Stole Beyoncé's Music Officially Faces Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Man Stole Beyonce Music Trial
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Beyonce preforms during the half time show between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Julian Dakdouk Parkwood Entertainment via Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Kelvin Evans rejected a plea deal after prosecutors hit him with felony and misdemeanor charges for the alleged theft during Beyoncé's tour.

Beyoncé recently rocked social media with her Met Gala fit, but that's not the only reason her name is coming up on social media these days. Fans are also reacting to the news about the man who allegedly stole her music, Kelvin Evans, officially facing trial for the alleged crime.

According to Hot 97, this case is officially moving forward after a final pre-trial hearing this week had the court confirm the trial's schedule. The trial will reportedly begin next week. Also, this follows Evans' rejection of a plea deal in this case concerning felony and misdemeanor charges from prosecutors.

Authorities had reportedly arrested him in September of last year in Hapeville, Georgia on a parole violation. The charges related to the alleged theft incident emerged afterward. The court reportedly expects jury selection to begin next week, and Evans' prior criminal history could significantly affect his sentence.

Court records reportedly detailed various past charges for Evans across over two decades, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and vehicle theft convictions. He could reportedly face up to six years in prison if convicted of the alleged Beyoncé theft due to this prior history.

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Beyoncé's Stolen Music
NBA: Finals-Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
June 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. The Raptors defeated the Warriors 123-109 to lead the series 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, this situation relates to a July 2025 development at Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour stop in Atlanta. Prosecutors accused Kelvin Evans of stealing her unreleased music and other items from the trek's team via a break-in.

Back then, members of Bey's team reported two missing suitcases from a parked Jeep Wagoneer in a garage on Krog Street. Per investigators suspecting forced entry, the robbery suspect smashed the vehicle's rear window. As for what the perpetrator allegedly stole, this includes flash drives with watermarked, unreleased Beyoncé music, setlists, tour plans, and personal electronics like laptops and more.

Despite investigative efforts, authorities have been unable to recover digital materials the team lost due to the alleged theft. The incident reportedly involved various tour members like a choreographer and dancer, and authorities alleged a Hyundai Elantra visible in surveillance footage has something to do with the alleged theft. Per evidence and witness accounts, these claim Kelvin Evans possessed multiple black bags he stole from the Jeep Wagoneer. Reportedly, witnesses saw him leave the area on a bike after transferring the items.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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