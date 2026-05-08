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kelvin evans
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Man Who Allegedly Stole Beyoncé's Music Officially Faces Trial
Kelvin Evans rejected a plea deal after prosecutors hit him with felony and misdemeanor charges for the alleged theft during Beyoncé's tour.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 08, 2026