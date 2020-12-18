stolen music
- MusicTyler, The Creator Accuses Ex-Collaborators Of Selling His Unreleased MusicTyler, The Creator addresses two former collaborators who he claims have been selling "personal stolen" songs from his vault. By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez Allegedly Steals Song & Video Concept From Seattle Rapper MacntajThe video and music for Tory's latest single "Boink Boink" have striking similarities to a smaller Seattle rapper and fans have noticed. By Madusa S.
- MusicSwae Lee Gives Update On Stolen Hard Drive: "It's On The Way Back"Swae Lee had his hard drive stolen not too long ago, but thankfully he has a positive update on the situation and it looks like he'll be getting it back soon.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSwae Lee Has A Social Media Standoff With His Hard Drive ThiefAfter offering up $20,000 for his lost hard drive a few days ago, Swae Lee came "face to face" with the person who may have stolen it during a recent IG Live session.By Keenan Higgins