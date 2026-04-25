Funk Flex Pump Fakes Fans With Unreleased Drake & Kanye West Music

Funk Flex continues to play new music on Hot 97, continuing a long tradition of iconic debuts and discussion. But listeners were in for a rude awakening after his announcements about playing unreleased songs from Drake and Kanye West did not manifest into anything.

As caught by Complex, Funkmaster Flex reportedly took to his Instagram Story to relay that on multiple days this week, he'd be playing new music from Kehlani, Lil Tjay, and more. In addition, he also claimed he'd be playing an unreleased Drizzy song and an unreleased Ye and Ty Dolla $ign collab on Thursday (April 23) or Friday (April 24). But these efforts were to no avail, and Flex hasn't explained anything on social media yet.

Of course, maybe he will play these tracks today (Saturday, April 25) instead. We'll just have to wait and see.

Still, the timing of these promises is very curious. Drake is dropping ICEMAN in a few weeks, whereas his former collaborator Kanye West's new album BULLY just came out. So there's a lot of demand for new music from these two right now, whether a solo album comeback in the former's case or a potential deluxe expansion in the latter's.

Drake & Kanye West Collabs

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Some fans even hoped Drake and Kanye West have more music together for Funk Flex and others to share. Their previous collaborations include "Forever" with Eminem and Lil Wayne, "Glow," "Blessings" with Big Sean, and the 6ix God's vocal credits on "All Of The Lights."

But given the two's rocky relationship throughout their entire careers, no one knows if they will reconcile and drop more tracks together. Ye did support the Toronto superstar against Kendrick Lamar last year... after dropping a diss track against him and UMG's Lucian Grainge during the 2024 battle. Needless to say, things are complicated.