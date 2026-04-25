Funk Flex Pump Fakes Fans With Unreleased Drake & Kanye West Music

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Funk Flex Pump Fakes Fans Unreleased Drake Kanye West Music
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
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With Drake's "ICEMAN" on the way and Kanye West recently releasing "Bully," Funk Flex's unfulfilled promise surprised many fans.

Funk Flex continues to play new music on Hot 97, continuing a long tradition of iconic debuts and discussion. But listeners were in for a rude awakening after his announcements about playing unreleased songs from Drake and Kanye West did not manifest into anything.

As caught by Complex, Funkmaster Flex reportedly took to his Instagram Story to relay that on multiple days this week, he'd be playing new music from Kehlani, Lil Tjay, and more. In addition, he also claimed he'd be playing an unreleased Drizzy song and an unreleased Ye and Ty Dolla $ign collab on Thursday (April 23) or Friday (April 24). But these efforts were to no avail, and Flex hasn't explained anything on social media yet.

Of course, maybe he will play these tracks today (Saturday, April 25) instead. We'll just have to wait and see.

Still, the timing of these promises is very curious. Drake is dropping ICEMAN in a few weeks, whereas his former collaborator Kanye West's new album BULLY just came out. So there's a lot of demand for new music from these two right now, whether a solo album comeback in the former's case or a potential deluxe expansion in the latter's.

Read More: Drake Dominated 2016 Ten Years Ago & Hasn't Let Up

Drake & Kanye West Collabs
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Some fans even hoped Drake and Kanye West have more music together for Funk Flex and others to share. Their previous collaborations include "Forever" with Eminem and Lil Wayne, "Glow," "Blessings" with Big Sean, and the 6ix God's vocal credits on "All Of The Lights."

But given the two's rocky relationship throughout their entire careers, no one knows if they will reconcile and drop more tracks together. Ye did support the Toronto superstar against Kendrick Lamar last year... after dropping a diss track against him and UMG's Lucian Grainge during the 2024 battle. Needless to say, things are complicated.

Still, maybe Funk Flex will follow through on his promise a little late and premiere new heat for fans. In any case, listeners can't wait for more music from these two, and we will definitely get some very soon. Whether it's them working separately or together is a wholly different story.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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