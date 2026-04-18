Tory Lanez Launches $100M Lawsuit Over Prison Stabbing In California

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tory Lanez 100M Lawsuit Prison Stabbing California
June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Tory Lanez is suing the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the warden of the Tehachapi jail, plus 50 officers.

Tory Lanez is still serving time in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion earlier this decade, but he sadly had to deal with far more than a sentence. He was stabbed in prison in May of last year, and he's now reportedly launched a massive lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages over this incident.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, the suit targets the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the warden of the California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi, and 50 corrections officers who work there. CCI Tehachapi is where the stabbing occurred.

In the court docs, the rapper and singer brought up his 16 stab wounds from a shank-carrying fellow inmate, as well as his permanent face scarring and two collapsed lungs. He named Santino Casio as his attacker and accused the prison of wrongfully housing them together despite Casio's reportedly "violent history." Lanez believes his celebrity status makes him a target, specifically accusing warden Danny Samuel of violating CDCR protocols via the housing assignment.

In addition, he alleged prison staff weren't there during the prison stabbing and did not clarify why the response was so late. The Canadian artist accused the jail of "deliberate indifference to foreseeable violence" and blasted prison guards for not protecting him.

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Tory Lanez Lawsuit

But that's not all the lawsuit alleges. Tory Lanez also accused officials of unrightfully seizing his original song books with unpublished lyrics. He reportedly claimed this happened during his recovery from the stabbing, and alleged they seized notes with his lawyer as well. Tory pointed to the lyrics' "substantive commercial value" and wants them back.

All in all, his lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages. This includes $1 million per stab wound and $10 million for facial scarring. The CDCR reportedly hasn't responded to this lawsuit at press time.

Elsewhere, Tory Lanez recently dropped new music despite all these developments and hardships affecting him. LOL: SLUTTY BASS satisfied many die-hards, but most fans are more concerned with his status behind bars these days. We will see where this lawsuit leads, and hopefully no further attacks or dangers happen.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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