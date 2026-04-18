Tory Lanez Launches $100M Lawsuit Over Prison Stabbing In California

Tory Lanez is still serving time in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion earlier this decade, but he sadly had to deal with far more than a sentence. He was stabbed in prison in May of last year, and he's now reportedly launched a massive lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages over this incident.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, the suit targets the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the warden of the California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi, and 50 corrections officers who work there. CCI Tehachapi is where the stabbing occurred.

In the court docs, the rapper and singer brought up his 16 stab wounds from a shank-carrying fellow inmate, as well as his permanent face scarring and two collapsed lungs. He named Santino Casio as his attacker and accused the prison of wrongfully housing them together despite Casio's reportedly "violent history." Lanez believes his celebrity status makes him a target, specifically accusing warden Danny Samuel of violating CDCR protocols via the housing assignment.

In addition, he alleged prison staff weren't there during the prison stabbing and did not clarify why the response was so late. The Canadian artist accused the jail of "deliberate indifference to foreseeable violence" and blasted prison guards for not protecting him.

Tory Lanez Lawsuit

But that's not all the lawsuit alleges. Tory Lanez also accused officials of unrightfully seizing his original song books with unpublished lyrics. He reportedly claimed this happened during his recovery from the stabbing, and alleged they seized notes with his lawyer as well. Tory pointed to the lyrics' "substantive commercial value" and wants them back.

All in all, his lawsuit seeks $100 million in damages. This includes $1 million per stab wound and $10 million for facial scarring. The CDCR reportedly hasn't responded to this lawsuit at press time.