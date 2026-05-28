Tory Lanez Files Another Emergency Motion Claiming His Life Is In Danger: Report

BY Aron A.
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June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The motion claims that Tory's been targeted in prison after filing his lawsuit.

Tory Lanez’s attempt to see freedom has taken a darker turn now that his attorneys warned that the conditions inside California’s prison system might place him in immediate physical danger. According to newly filed court papers obtained by All Hip Hop, the rapper’s legal team claims correctional staff at California Men’s Colony have engaged in a pattern of intimidation and retaliation following his decision to sue the state over a brutal prison stabbing that nearly killed him last year.

The emergency filing alleges that staff members have repeatedly targeted Lanez with disciplinary write-ups over actions they argue were never considered violations before the lawsuit was filed. They claim the sudden scrutiny is part of an effort to try to get him transferred to a prison yard known for increased violence and instability. 

“Such actions have a chilling effect on all people who are incarcerated as it demonstrates to Plaintiff and other individuals what will occur if they exercise their First Amendment right to redress the government for grievances,” Crystal Morgan, Tory Lanez’s lawyer, said.

The filing also underlines concerns surrounding Lanez’s previous stabbing. It alleges that officers referenced the incident in ways that attorneys interpreted as threatening. Between that and the disciplinary actions, Tory’s legal team described the situation as both escalating and a dangerous environment. 

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What Happened To Tory Lanez's Lawsuit?

The lawsuit at the center of the dispute stems from a May 2025 attack at a Tehachapi prison facility, where Lanez was stabbed multiple times by another inmate. Court records state the assault caused collapsed lungs and lasting facial injuries. Following the incident, he was transferred to a different institution in San Luis Obispo County, but his lawyers now argue the threats have continued there in a different form. 

Earlier this year, the California Supreme Court declined to review his appeal. Ultimately, it left his conviction in place. The emergency motion asks for temporary protections, including a restraining order against the correctional officer in the filing. This particular filing attempts to argue whether intervention is necessary to prevent further harm while the broader lawsuit moves through the legal system.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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