Tory Lanez Files Another Emergency Motion Claiming His Life Is In Danger: Report

Tory Lanez’s attempt to see freedom has taken a darker turn now that his attorneys warned that the conditions inside California’s prison system might place him in immediate physical danger. According to newly filed court papers obtained by All Hip Hop, the rapper’s legal team claims correctional staff at California Men’s Colony have engaged in a pattern of intimidation and retaliation following his decision to sue the state over a brutal prison stabbing that nearly killed him last year.

The emergency filing alleges that staff members have repeatedly targeted Lanez with disciplinary write-ups over actions they argue were never considered violations before the lawsuit was filed. They claim the sudden scrutiny is part of an effort to try to get him transferred to a prison yard known for increased violence and instability.

“Such actions have a chilling effect on all people who are incarcerated as it demonstrates to Plaintiff and other individuals what will occur if they exercise their First Amendment right to redress the government for grievances,” Crystal Morgan, Tory Lanez’s lawyer, said.

The filing also underlines concerns surrounding Lanez’s previous stabbing. It alleges that officers referenced the incident in ways that attorneys interpreted as threatening. Between that and the disciplinary actions, Tory’s legal team described the situation as both escalating and a dangerous environment.

What Happened To Tory Lanez's Lawsuit?

The lawsuit at the center of the dispute stems from a May 2025 attack at a Tehachapi prison facility, where Lanez was stabbed multiple times by another inmate. Court records state the assault caused collapsed lungs and lasting facial injuries. Following the incident, he was transferred to a different institution in San Luis Obispo County, but his lawyers now argue the threats have continued there in a different form.