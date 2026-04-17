Eminem Becomes A Grandfather Again After Alaina Scott Welcomes Daughter

Eminem has been doing a lot of reminiscing as of late, whether it's about his best friend or larger conversations about his career. But family always comes first. He's now a grandpa again, as his adopted daughter Alaina Scott and her husband Matt Moeller announced the birth of her baby girl Scottie Marie Moeller this week.

This follows Slim Shady's biological daughter Hailie Jade welcoming a son last year. Via Instagram, Scott shared a heartwarming message about her bundle of joy, born on Tuesday (April 14).

"my heart outside my body, she's everything and more," she wrote. "Scottie Marie Moeller born 4/14/26. welcome to the world my sweet darling. Scottie, in honor of my 'scott sisters'. The women who have given the name and my life so much meaning. May she now give it a meaning of her own and always know how loved she is, by mom + dad, and her aunties. To my husband, I can't believe she's ours. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of my life. I love you endlessly." Many congratulations to the happy couple!

Eminem's Kids

For those unaware, Eminem adopted Alaina Scott in the early 2000s. Alaina's love for the name "Scott" comes from her mother Dawn Scott, the sister of Em's former partner Kim. The rapper and Kim welcomed their biological daughter Hailie Jade in 1995. Dawn sadly passed away in 2016 after a long battle with drug addiction. He also adopted Stevie Laine Scott, born in 2002, in 2005. Stevie is the child of Kim and her former partner Eric Hartter.

Eminem and Kim Scott got a divorce eventually, and their relationship is a key part of his music. But despite ups and downs, the family unit continues to support each other and celebrate their union. Especially in more recent decades, Marshall Mathers has made his commitment to fatherhood and family crystal clear, and he always celebrates his loved ones' good news.