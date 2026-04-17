Eminem Becomes A Grandfather Again After Alaina Scott Welcomes Daughter

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Eminem Grandfather Again Alaina Scott Welcomes Daughter
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Eminem attends the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Eminem's daughter Alaina Scott is now a mother, following his other daughter Hailie Jade's bundle of joy last year.

Eminem has been doing a lot of reminiscing as of late, whether it's about his best friend or larger conversations about his career. But family always comes first. He's now a grandpa again, as his adopted daughter Alaina Scott and her husband Matt Moeller announced the birth of her baby girl Scottie Marie Moeller this week.

This follows Slim Shady's biological daughter Hailie Jade welcoming a son last year. Via Instagram, Scott shared a heartwarming message about her bundle of joy, born on Tuesday (April 14).

"my heart outside my body, she's everything and more," she wrote. "Scottie Marie Moeller born 4/14/26. welcome to the world my sweet darling. Scottie, in honor of my 'scott sisters'. The women who have given the name and my life so much meaning. May she now give it a meaning of her own and always know how loved she is, by mom + dad, and her aunties. To my husband, I can't believe she's ours. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of my life. I love you endlessly." Many congratulations to the happy couple!

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Eminem's Kids

For those unaware, Eminem adopted Alaina Scott in the early 2000s. Alaina's love for the name "Scott" comes from her mother Dawn Scott, the sister of Em's former partner Kim. The rapper and Kim welcomed their biological daughter Hailie Jade in 1995. Dawn sadly passed away in 2016 after a long battle with drug addiction. He also adopted Stevie Laine Scott, born in 2002, in 2005. Stevie is the child of Kim and her former partner Eric Hartter.

Eminem and Kim Scott got a divorce eventually, and their relationship is a key part of his music. But despite ups and downs, the family unit continues to support each other and celebrate their union. Especially in more recent decades, Marshall Mathers has made his commitment to fatherhood and family crystal clear, and he always celebrates his loved ones' good news.

We will see what's next for the Detroit legend and whether or not personal updates will coincide with new music. Maybe that's asking for too much, but we'll take many reasons to celebrate. Congratulations to Alaina Scott, Matt Moeller, and their loved ones for this incredible news.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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