grandpa
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Shares That His Grandfather Has Passed AwayThe "Set It Off" rapper says both of his grandparents have died in the last two months.By Hayley Hynes
- GramFabolous Bonds With His Newborn Grandson Essex: WatchFabolous is officially a grandpa!By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosDaBaby's Grandpa Is A Menace In "BLIND" Video With Young ThugDaBaby, his grandfather, and Young Thug release the new music video for "BLIND".By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's Teenage Rhyme Book Is Being Auctioned Off, Starting At $32kDrake's teenage rhyme book was left unfettered in a dumpster.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPrince Jackson Has Serious Words For Anyone Dissing Grandfather, Joe JacksonPrince Jackson has a message for those hating on his grandfather. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Joe Jackson: "I'll See You In My Dreams""Rest in peace and transition."By Chantilly Post
- MusicA$AP Rocky Duels Grandpa In Balenciaga 'Fit "Who Wore It Best" ChallengeA$AP Rocky schooled by Gramps of "shotbyjaadiee." By Devin Ch