Gunna Cops Luxury Cars For His Manager & Friends

Since falling out with Young Thug and YSL following the controversial RICO trial, Gunna has mostly been keeping to himself. He's invested a lot into his mental and physical health and poured just as much love and effort into those within his circle.

It's been quite the transformation to witness, and the Georgia rapper has become a respectable role model in the process. Gunna is confirming that once again after buying his friends and his manager, Ebonie Ward, new cars.

In a clip caught by Kurrco, the "sakpase" rapper can be seen gifting Ebonie a Ferrari Purosangue, one of the Italian brand's newer models. It's also their first SUV and the spec he went with is a sinister black. Topping it off are yellow brake calipers along with a black and white interior.

It's unclear which cars Gunna bought for his pals, but we have to imagine he splurged on them as well. The woman behind the camera recording this sweet moment praises him later into the clip.

"I have been saying since day one that he was the one... I ride for this one," she says. She then goes on to add, "I love you and this the new Michael Jackson."

Is Gunna Dropping New Music Soon?

Gunna couldn't help but smile and be appreciative of the love and admiration. Some folks in the comments section are bit peeved by the MJ comparison. But at the end of the day, his friends are going to naturally have some bias towards him.

Instead, we should be appreciating that Gunna is spreading his wealth to those who have helped him along the way.

In other Gunna news, the hitmaker may have some new music coming soon. Last week, the 32-year-old asked his Instagram followers if he should drop next week (meaning this week). Of course, there's still time to fulfill that. But we have to assume that he meant by today (Friday April 10) at the latest.

It's unclear if he meant a new single or project, but regardless, fans were onboard for new music. Unfortunately, it looks like it's not going to happen this week. But now that he's got some time off before one more world tour show in July in Portugal, maybe he does comes through sooner or later.