Gunna Cops Luxury Cars For His Manager & Friends

BY Zachary Horvath
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MLS: Austin FC at LAFC
Sep 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Gunna greets LAFC fans after the match against Austin FC at BMO Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Sun via Imagn Images
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Gunna decided to bless his manager and close friends with some incredible gifts in the form of a Ferrari and other assorted luxury cars.

Since falling out with Young Thug and YSL following the controversial RICO trial, Gunna has mostly been keeping to himself. He's invested a lot into his mental and physical health and poured just as much love and effort into those within his circle.

It's been quite the transformation to witness, and the Georgia rapper has become a respectable role model in the process. Gunna is confirming that once again after buying his friends and his manager, Ebonie Ward, new cars.

In a clip caught by Kurrco, the "sakpase" rapper can be seen gifting Ebonie a Ferrari Purosangue, one of the Italian brand's newer models. It's also their first SUV and the spec he went with is a sinister black. Topping it off are yellow brake calipers along with a black and white interior.

It's unclear which cars Gunna bought for his pals, but we have to imagine he splurged on them as well. The woman behind the camera recording this sweet moment praises him later into the clip.

"I have been saying since day one that he was the one... I ride for this one," she says. She then goes on to add, "I love you and this the new Michael Jackson."

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Is Gunna Dropping New Music Soon?

Gunna couldn't help but smile and be appreciative of the love and admiration. Some folks in the comments section are bit peeved by the MJ comparison. But at the end of the day, his friends are going to naturally have some bias towards him.

Instead, we should be appreciating that Gunna is spreading his wealth to those who have helped him along the way.

In other Gunna news, the hitmaker may have some new music coming soon. Last week, the 32-year-old asked his Instagram followers if he should drop next week (meaning this week). Of course, there's still time to fulfill that. But we have to assume that he meant by today (Friday April 10) at the latest.

It's unclear if he meant a new single or project, but regardless, fans were onboard for new music. Unfortunately, it looks like it's not going to happen this week. But now that he's got some time off before one more world tour show in July in Portugal, maybe he does comes through sooner or later.

It's worth noting that he did make this post on April Fool's Day (April 1) so try not to get your hopes up too high just to be safe.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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