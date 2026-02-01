BIA Goes Ballistic On Social Media Trolls Claiming She Slept With J. Cole

BIA spent a bulk of last year going at Cardi B and her fanbase, but that bitter feud isn't the only negativity she deals with online. On Twitter on Saturday night (January 31), she responded to various users peddling rumors that she slept with J. Cole.

It's unclear exactly where this speculation came from or whether or not it's persisted since their "LONDON" collaboration from 2022. Fans expressed shock at folks spreading these assumptions because of how brazen and random they are, but the Massachusetts femcee chose to clap back at them all the same.

"NO WEIRDO," she responded to a fan on Twitter who brought the gossip up while replying to a video of hers. "B***h I'm not weird lol, you must have sucked his d**k," the fan wrote, and BIA clapped back with "And that is why u a weird a** loser b***h ."

"is it true you slept with j cole?" another fan asked on Twitter. "No . & I have never slept w a married man ever. Fake tea," she replied.

In addition, BIA engaged in more Cardi B beef by responding to a Twitter user who brought up their lyrical shots at each other. "That’s why cardi clocked you. diarrhea-rrhea bia, Shutcho s***ty mouth lol," the user wrote. "Nobody clocked me no where b***h I’m outside IRL," she clapped back.

We'll see if anything else comes of these exchanges. But it seems like fans can bury this gossip train for good.

Who Is J. Cole's Wife?

BIA and J. Cole gave each other props for their "LONDON" collaboration back when it dropped in 2022. "I lost it because, Cole, really every single bar is so crazy. Crazier than the last one,” she remarked to HipHopDX at the 2022 BET Awards. “First of all, who rhymes that good? In an accent? I thought I was going to be the only one doing the accent, but he did the accent. So, he killed it. It was such an honor to have him on the song." Cole also gave the 34-year-old a lot of praise on social media, admitting that the feature made him nervous because he didn't want to mess the song up.

Sadly, many folks only see these dynamics via a potentially sexual lens. But despite these rumors having zero basis, they did remind some fans that the Dreamville artist is married, as he's not one to reveal or flaunt too many personal details in his career or in his social media presence.