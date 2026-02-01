Snoop Dogg Mourns Death Of His 10-Month-Old Granddaughter Codi

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Recording artist Snoop Dogg in attendance of the Fresno State Bulldogs game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus shared the heartbreaking news that her daughter Codi passed away after a NICU stay.

Snoop Dogg often takes to social media to share loving memories with his family, but now he's helping them through unbelievably hard times. His daughter Cori Broadus recently revealed that her ten-month-old daughter Codi Dreaux passed away about three weeks after coming home from the Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Via Instagram, Snoop shared a picture of his children Cordell, Corde, and Cori on Saturday (January 31), captioning it with a sparkling heart emoji and a prayer hands emoji. Fans took to the comments section to leave their tributes, condolences, and prayers amid this very hard time for the family.

A few hours before this on Saturday, Cori took to her Instagram Story to share the heartbreaking news. "Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi," she wrote, speaking on the NICU stay in a subsequent post. "20 days later?! dawg im sick." Broadus also reposted some tributes and messages from loved ones.

Screenshot
Screenshot
Screenshot
Screenshots via Instagram @princessbroadus

Cori's fiancée and Codi's father, Wayne Deuce, also took to his Instagram Story with a message. "I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux," he wrote. "But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you. My baby. #LongLiveCodiDreaux."

How Did Snoop Dogg's Granddaughter Pass Away?
Screenshot
Screenshot via Instagram @wayneduece

While Codi Dreaux's specific cause of death remains unclear at press time, her premature birth at six months meant that she spent a lot of time in NICU. Cori Broadus announced Codi's birth in February, and became vocal about the challenges of having a prematurely born child in NICU.

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori has been through emergencies before, but nothing like this. She suffered a stroke back in early 2024 that she fortunately recovered well from.

Amid fans' outpours of support, sympathy, and condolences, it's more important than ever for the family to be there for each other and find comfort in these harrowing times. We will see if Snoop or other family members have more updates to share about this situation.

Many other close loved ones shared sweet memories with Codi despite her intensive hospital stay. They will surely continue to pay tribute to her and celebrate her life for the rest of time.

