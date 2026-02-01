Snoop Dogg Mourns Death Of His 10-Month-Old Granddaughter Codi

Snoop Dogg often takes to social media to share loving memories with his family, but now he's helping them through unbelievably hard times. His daughter Cori Broadus recently revealed that her ten-month-old daughter Codi Dreaux passed away about three weeks after coming home from the Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Via Instagram, Snoop shared a picture of his children Cordell, Corde, and Cori on Saturday (January 31), captioning it with a sparkling heart emoji and a prayer hands emoji. Fans took to the comments section to leave their tributes, condolences, and prayers amid this very hard time for the family.

A few hours before this on Saturday, Cori took to her Instagram Story to share the heartbreaking news. "Monday, I lost the love of my life. My Codi," she wrote, speaking on the NICU stay in a subsequent post. "20 days later?! dawg im sick." Broadus also reposted some tributes and messages from loved ones.

Screenshot

Screenshots via Instagram @princessbroadus

Cori's fiancée and Codi's father, Wayne Deuce, also took to his Instagram Story with a message. "I been the saddest since u left me Codi Dreaux," he wrote. "But I know u at peace. Daddy will always love you. My baby. #LongLiveCodiDreaux."

How Did Snoop Dogg's Granddaughter Pass Away?

Screenshot via Instagram @wayneduece

While Codi Dreaux's specific cause of death remains unclear at press time, her premature birth at six months meant that she spent a lot of time in NICU. Cori Broadus announced Codi's birth in February, and became vocal about the challenges of having a prematurely born child in NICU.

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori has been through emergencies before, but nothing like this. She suffered a stroke back in early 2024 that she fortunately recovered well from.

Amid fans' outpours of support, sympathy, and condolences, it's more important than ever for the family to be there for each other and find comfort in these harrowing times. We will see if Snoop or other family members have more updates to share about this situation.