granddaughter
- MusicSnoop Dogg Celebrates Birth Of His New GrandchildHip-hop's collective uncle Snoop Dogg takes a moment to celebrate the birth of his newborn grandchild "Lil Phi Phi." By Mitch Findlay
- GramNicole Murphy Chooses Quality Time With Family Over Antoine Fuqua DramaNicole Murphy hasn't responded to the hate. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBlu Ivy Is Still Out Here Joking Around With Grandma Tina KnowlesBlue Ivy made a mother's day shout out of her own. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBeyonce & Jay Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Cracks Some "Corny Jokes" With Tina KnowlesBlue with the jokes!By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna's Mother Tokyo Toni Begs Rob Kardashian To Let Her See DreamRelations between Tokyo and Chyna remain strained. By hnhh
- EntertainmentJay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Pushed Her Grandmother To RemarryKids do say the darndest things.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentBlue Ivy Hilariously Pranks Tina Knowles With "Hands And Eggs" For BreakfastBlue Ivy's having a great time with grandma Tina. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Joe Jackson: "I'll See You In My Dreams""Rest in peace and transition."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBlue Ivy Is Still The Boss: Shuts Down Grandma Tina From Filming VideoBlue Ivy checks her grandmother while in a Parisian theatre.By Safra D
- SocietyBob Marley's Granddaughter Accuses Cops Of Racial ProfilingShe feels personally attacked by how the authorities handled the situation. By David Saric