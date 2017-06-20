premature
- GossipDa Brat Reveals Embarrassing Sexual Details Of Eminem & Mariah Carey's RelationshipMariah Carey is set to release her new memoir, in which she will reportedly spill the beans about her alleged sexual relationship with Eminem.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Offers Support To Rah Ali After She Loses Baby To Premature BirthReports state that Rah went into labor days ago, five months into her pregnancy.By Erika Marie
- SportsKawhi Leonard Drops 31 To Down Celtics, "MVP" Chants Emanate From CrowdThe "MVP" chants might be a bit premature, but still..By Devin Ch
- SportsVegas Releases 2019 NBA Title Odds: Cavaliers A Distant 8thA tad bit premature?By Devin Ch
- MusicFetty Wap Welcomes Second Child In 2 MonthsFetty Wap is on daddy duty for the foreseeable future, several times over.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJAY-Z & Beyoncé's Twins Were Reportedly Premature, Are "Under The Lights"JAY-Z and Beyoncé's remain in hospital.By Matt F