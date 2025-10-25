Young Thug Laments How His "Real Brothers" Hurt Him In Cryptic Message

Young Thug has taken to Twitter quite often in recent months to voice his sadness and tribulations, mostly – and presumably – relating to his personal relationships in Atlanta and the hip-hop game. His latest tweet continued in that direction, albeit through a song quote that some fans are searching for deeper context for.

"My real brothers contributed to my pain [broken heart emoji]," Thugger tweeted on Friday evening (October 24), as caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram. This is a direct quote from the chorus of the UY SCUTI track that almost featured Rod Wave. The song is called "Blaming Jesus," and many fans in the comments of the IG post below sung its praises as a highlight on the LP. Considering its overall meager reception, we will see if this track continues to age well.

Beyond that, though, there's not much to talk about with this Thug tweet, at least directly. The "Blaming Jesus" music video recently came out, and that's all fans have to go off of. But otherwise, fans want to know if there's more context behind this tweet and whether or not it's just an everyday emotion dump or if it's due to a new development. Like with many other narratives in this tale, it's mostly a mystery... Or at least, a "he said, she said" matter at best.

After all, the Atlanta snitching scandal Young Thug unwittingly provoked continues to cause a lot of controversy and conflicting debate. Sadly, it seems like those on opposing sides will focus on their own combative paths rather than pacify the differences between them.

Young Thug Gunna Feud

Young Thug's trying to inspire newfound unity, though. Via various situations and beefs, he tried in the past to bring folks together, even relating to his own previous feuds. Most recently, the Atlanta rapper offered to help Kevin McCall after calling out Chris Brown for allegedly owing him money, arguing that Breezy would do the same and defending his character. We'll see if he's successful in this attempt at a hatchet burial.

But some Spider fans still wish he would extend this forgiveness to Gunna. On that front, it seems like that pain – which he tweeted about here – is still blocking that olive branch from extending.