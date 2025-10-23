Young Thug Gets Real About Love, Loss & Redemption In New “Blaming Jesus” Visual

Young Thug has returned with a brand new visual, this time bringing his emotionally charged track “Blaming Jesus” to life. The song stands out as one of the more introspective cuts from his latest project, UY SCUTI, and continues the album’s strong visual rollout. Following the release of previous videos for fan favorites like “Money on Money” featuring Future, “Miss My Dogs,” and “F**cking Told U,” Thug keeps the momentum going with another cinematic moment that blends his signature style with a deeper, more reflective narrative. The visual dropped today, and it’s one of Thug’s most personal releases yet, blending heartbreak, reflection, and faith throughout the song.

In the video, Thug paints a picture of loneliness that feels almost too real. The clip opens with him sitting in a strip club surrounded by people, yet looking completely detached. It shows him lost in his thoughts while the party rages on. As the scene transitions to a dimly lit church, Thug trades bottles for Bible verses, kneeling in prayer as the chorus echoes: “I need real love in my face / Peace and blessings on my face / Let my love spread, this ain’t a phase / Blaming Jesus off of my faith.”

Young Thug Releases "Blaming Jesus" Music Video

Lyrically, “Blaming Jesus” finds Thug wrestling with guilt and heartbreak, admitting his flaws as a partner. He sings on the track: “Baby, I’m sorry, okay / Just say you love me, okay? / You’re stayin’, I’ll be okay / You tired of me, okay.” The vulnerability hits harder given everything Thug has been through. From public relationship drama to his long-awaited release following his major legal battles.

Fans have been quick to connect the dots, speculating that “Blaming Jesus” may have been inspired by Young Thug’s ex, Mariah the Scientist. Earlier this month, Thug revealed on a livestream with Adin Ross that the two had officially split. The admission followed a string of leaked jail phone calls in which Thug confessed to cheating on Mariah the day before his arrest. He later admitted to downplaying the situation when she confronted him about it.