blaming jesus
Music Videos
Young Thug Gets Real About Love, Loss & Redemption In New “Blaming Jesus” Visual
Young Thug shares the music video for “Blaming Jesus,” which is a standout track from his latest album 'UY SCUTI.'
By
Tallie Spencer
October 23, 2025
64 Views