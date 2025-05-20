Really Jae'Won Tags Into The Joey Bada$$-West Coast Feud With "Bobby M (New York Is Fine)" Freestyle

Really Jae'won is the latest artist to give it his all as Joey Bada$$ attempts to take on the entire West Coast.

Really Jae'Won has been building a buzz for himself as of late. The son of Jadakiss has been a frequent contributor to The Joe Budden Podcast. Furthermore, he has been building his rap catalog and has done a good job of forging his own path.

Fans are taking notice of his talent, and his latest move will certainly bring a whole lot of attention to what he's doing. On Monday night, Jae'won dropped off "Bobby M (New York Is Fine)" freestyle, which is a response to the Joey Bada$$-West Coast beef. The West has been tagging in a plethora of artists including Reason, Ray Vaughn, AZ Chike, and even Daylyt.

While CJ Fly has tagged in to help Joey, Jae'Won is now here to remind people that New York is still here. Overall, Jae'won begins the freestyle with some braggadocios bars before making some pointed comments directed towards the West Coast.

It is here where he raps about how New York keeps it hip-hop and has always been about the bars. He takes cracks at content creators who try to be rappers. He also indulges in contemplations about man purses and painted nails.

The rapper is taking a clear stance, and it seems like he is ready to leave his mark. While the song is addressing the West Coast, it also serves as Jae'won's mission statement. We look forward to what he drops in the future.

Really Jae'Won - "Bobby M (New York Is Fine)" Freestyle

Quotable Lyrics:

What I say in the perfect fight, is critical
Wilding when dissing dudes, foul shit, it’s pretty rude
Shakin’ fears right into crews, pickin’ part different interviews
All true, never bending rules
I know a lot of artists want to me stop
‘Cause when it drop you gon’ watch a lot of artists get dropped

