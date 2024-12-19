Lil Baby Breaks His Silence On Kendrick Lamar Name-Dropping Him On "Not Like Us"

Baby's assessment of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef will probably surprise you.

Before his two 2025 albums, Lil Baby just underwent a big press run thanks to two revealing and compelling conversations. Specifically, one was with Lil Yachty on his A Safe Place podcast, and the other was with Charlamagne Tha God. As for the latter sit-down, The Breakfast Club's cohost asked the Atlanta rapper about Kendrick Lamar name-dropping him on his Drake diss "Not Like Us," as Baby was one of a few Atlanta MCs that he accused Drizzy of "colonizing."

"I ain't really into, like, that side of hip-hop," Lil Baby revealed concerning Kendrick Lamar's

"Not Like Us" name-drop. "So I don't really... You know. [Me and Drake have a] great relationship. Great relationship. It's just with any situation, like, if you and him was arguing, why the hell you gon' say me, you know? I don't be having nothing to do with it. [...] To me, like, rap and s**t be my work. It's, like, I don't want that type of s**t at work. Even with you saying, like, 'What's your relationship with Gunna?' I ain't in it for that type of s**t, you know what I'm saying? I ain't on that."

Lil Baby Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Name-Drop

Furthermore, this is a particularly interesting answer because he doesn't really take a side between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, although he mentions his great relationship with the latter. Moreover, it seems like Lil Baby really wants nothing to do with that battle, as it's none of his business and he didn't really ask for any smoke. But not everything that he discussed during this current press run has to do with hip-hop fare, as he also opened up to Lil Yachty about balancing the relationship between his children and the Internet.