DJ Akademiks Questions Drake’s Position On Third All-RapCaviar Team

Does Drake deserve better?

Earlier this week, the new All-RapCaviar teams were finally unveiled, and they've since sparked a major debate. The first team features Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Playboi Carti, and Tyler The Creator. The second team features Kanye West, Gunna, GloRilla, Don Toliver, and 21 Savage. The third team features Rod Wave, Drake, Sexyy Red, BigXthaPlug, and Megan Thee Stallion.

According to the official RapCaviar X account, these teams were determined based on "streaming performance and cultural impact in 2024." Unfortunately, however, not everyone agrees with their choices. Several social media users have taken issue with Drake's position in particular, arguing that he should have made the first team. This includes DJ Akademiks, who weighed in on the teams during a recent livestream. According to him, he doesn't understand why Drake didn't make the first team, considering the amount of successful work he's released over the past year.

DJ Akademiks Reacts To All-RapCaviar Teams

Moreover, he noted how Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar haven't dropped albums in a while, and how Tyler The Creator's Chromakopia just came out. He also pointed out how Drake was on an extremely successful tour for part of the year, questioning whether or not that would earn him any points. Drake's position on the third team isn't the only thing that has social media users up in arms, however. Many are also arguing that artists like Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign, Doechii, J Cole, and Eminem should have landed on one of the teams. Some even think that Metro Boomin doesn't belong on a team at all since he's not a rapper.

"Spotify y'all holding a grudge! Why is Drake not on the first team when he's been the most streamed artist every month?" one X user wonders. "Drake has gotten 1B streams every month this year which no other rapper can say… Nicki is always the most streamed female rapper this year… Eminem just hit 50B streams this year. Why are they not all on the first team?" another asks.