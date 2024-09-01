Tommy Richman & Kehlani Shine Bright On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other great releases from the R&B world this week came courtesy of Victoria Monét, Muni Long, Fousheé, Mustafa, and Leon Thomas.

Fall is officially upon us, and we have some fresh and exciting new music releases to round up on our latest R&B Season update. First up is the new project from Kehlani, following up her previous album this year with the anticipatory and vibe-filled While We Wait 2. If you're looking for a particular highlight from this new record to get you started, we'd recommend "When He's Not There" featuring Lucky Daye. Elsewhere, we also wanted to highlight the newest single from one of this year's breakout stars: Tommy Richman's "THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE." It's a more melancholy and dramatic take on the formula that shot him up into superstardom on "MILLION DOLLAR BABY."

Also on our R&B Season playlist update is the new single from Victoria Monét and Usher, "SOS (Sex On Sight)." If you're in the need of more '90s or 2000s-style R&B jams, then this classic and soulful take is exactly up your alley. However, there are plenty of other artists that could be characterized with this genre that aren't only fusing it with many other sounds, but aren't always making R&B in any way. One example is Fousheé, whose excellent new single "100 bux" is more of a guitar-led alternative jam.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Back to more traditional R&B vibes, though: Muni Long came through with her new album Revenge, and there are many songs that live up to this title. For example, "The Baddest" speaks on a tough relationship and on toxicity with a drama-filled string and snap beat, plus some ethereal vocal runs. Another mention on this playlist update is Mustafa's new single ahead of his next album. The track is titled "Old Life," and there's a very palpable sense of nostalgia and tenderness that is captivating to witness.