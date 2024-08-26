Kehlani & Lucky Daye Team Up For Sleazy Ballad "When He's Not There"

They are currently gearing up for album number two this year as well.

Kehlani and Lucky Daye are looking to weasel their way into some relationships hanging in the balance on "When He's Not There". This a brand-new single from the Oakland, California R&B/pop act and it's here in rapid succession. It's following up on their fourth studio album CRASH, perhaps the artist's most ambitious and diverse tracklist to date. The project had soundscapes from the likes of R&B, pop, alternative, country, Afropop, and more. However, it seems that Kehlani is not done dropping albums, because "When He's Not There" is kicking off roll out number two.

It's leading the way for a sequel to her 2019, nine-song mixtape, While We Wait. If you need help remembering, it features the hit song with Ty Dolla $ign, "Nights Like This". While We Wait 2 was essentially announced today and we already have a lot of details on it. It will feature a beefier set of songs with 14 and it will be out on Wednesday, August 28. Mid-week releases aren't very common, but we can make an excuse for Kehlani. As we mentioned at the top, "When He's Not There" is a pretty sly track, as both powerful singers try to play homewrecker when they can. This is now the second time them and Lucky Daye have collaborated.

"When He's Not There" - Kehlani & Lucky Daye

Quotable Lyrics:

Does he sleep on your side of the bed while our memories play in your head?
Have you changed my name in your text? Not yet, no
Girl, we still hidin' in LA here and it's feelin' like hide and seek (Yeah)
Know you're missin' your favorite seat (Your favorite seat, yeah, you so close to me)
Turn off the lights keep one and leave your backdoor open
I'm dive in half purgin' when I'm ridin' into your ocean

